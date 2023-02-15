|
15.02.2023 12:29:33
Barrick Gold Reports Adj. Profit In Q4; Announces Share Buyback
(RTTNews) - Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD, ABX.TO) posted a fourth quarter net loss of $735 million or $0.42 per share. The company reported adjusted net earnings per share of $0.13, for the quarter. On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.12, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Fourth quarter revenues were $2.77 billion. Analysts on average had estimated $2.7 billion in revenue.
Barrick's Board has authorized a new program for the repurchase of up to $1.0 billion of the company's outstanding common shares over the next 12 months. Barrick has terminated the share repurchase program announced on February 16, 2022. The company repurchased $424 million in common shares under its 2022 share repurchase program.
Barrick Gold announced the declaration of a dividend of $0.10 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022. The dividend will be paid on March 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2023.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Barrick Gold Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
14.02.23
|Ausblick: Barrick Gold zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
31.01.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Barrick Gold zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
02.11.22
|Ausblick: Barrick Gold veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
07.08.22
|Ausblick: Barrick Gold stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
24.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Barrick Gold legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
27.06.22
|Scholz: G7-Beratungen zu Importverbot von russischem Gold dauern an (Dow Jones)
|
03.05.22
|Ausblick: Barrick Gold verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
19.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Barrick Gold präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)