02.09.2022 05:16:42
Barrick Gold To Sell Portfolio Of Royalties To Maverix Metals For Up To US$60 Mln
(RTTNews) - Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD, ABX.TO) said that it agreed to sell a portfolio of royalties to Maverix Metals Inc. for total consideration of up to US$60 million.
The Portfolio consists of 22 royalties on the production of minerals from mines located in North America, South America, Australia and Africa.
The total consideration of $60 million consists of $50 million in cash payable on closing of the Portfolio sale, subject to the exercise of any right of first refusal or buy-down right by the counterparties under certain royalties, and three contingent payments.
The transaction is targeted to close at the end of the third quarter of this year.
|
