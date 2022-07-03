Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
03.07.2022 22:12:14
Barrick Gold’s Loulo-Gounkoto complex on track to meet production guidance
Barrick Gold (TSX: ABX)(NYSE: GOLD) announced that at the halfway mark of the year, its giant Loulo-Gounkoto gold complex in Mali is on track to meet its production guidance of 510,000 – 560,000 ounces for 2022 and replace its annual reserve depletion to extend the mine life beyond 2037.In late 2021, Gounkoto’s third underground mine ramped up production, while an increase in mineral reserves net of depletion was underway through successful exploration. Promising results from the Yalea Ridge and Gounkoto-Faraba targets also reaffirmed the potential for further life-of-mine extensions.Speaking from the complex on Saturday, Barrick’s president and chief executive Mark Bristow also said that the commissioning of the Gara West open pit is ongoing, as is the extension of the solar power plant and the further strengthening of local partnerships.“In the first half of the year, we’ve contributed $337 million to the Malian economy in the form of taxes, royalties, dividends, salaries and payments to local suppliers, taking the lifetime contribution of Barrick, previously Randgold, to $8.5 billion,” Bristow said. “We’re particularly proud of the fact the Gara West pit is being mined for us by two Malian contractors we have mentored.”The executive pointed out that first as Randgold and now as Barrick, the Toronto-based company has been operating in Mali for 25 years and plans to stay there for another quarter of a century. “The strong and mutually rewarding partnerships we have forged with the government, local business partners and our host communities are the key to our success and an example to Africa’s other mining countries,” Bristow said.The Loulo-Gounkoto complex comprises the Loulo and Gounkoto mining permits and is situated in western Mali, bordering Senegal.Société des Mines de Loulo SA (Loulo) owns the Loulo gold mine, and Société des Mines de Gounkoto (Gounkoto) owns the Gounkoto gold mine. Both Loulo and Gounkoto are owned by Barrick (80%), and the State of Mali (20%).
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu REDWOOD Holding S.A.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu REDWOOD Holding S.A.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|On
|17,66
|-0,17%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGemischter Auftakt zum 2. Halbjahr: US-Börsen zum Handelsende höher -- ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen beenden den Handel in Rot
Die US-Märkte schlossen vor dem Wochenende im Plus. Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss zum Auftakt des zweiten Halbjahrs auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnte dagegen seine Anfangsverluste wettmachen und schloss leicht in der Gewinnzone. Die Börsen in Asien bewegten sich am Freitag auf rotem Terrain, die Börse in Hongkong blieb feiertagsbedingt geschlossen.