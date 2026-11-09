Barrick Mining Q3 Attributable Gold Production Up 6% YoY; Reiterates FY Production Guidance

(RTTNews) - Barrick Mining Corporation (B, ABR0.DE, ABX.TO) reported third quarter Gold production of 816 thousand ounces, up 6% year-over-year, excluding divested assets. Total attributable gold production was 2% lower than the prior-year period. Barrick produced 50 thousand tonnes of copper in the quarter.

Looking forward, the company continues to expect 2026 gold production to be 2.90-3.25 million ounces. Copper production guidance for 2026 remains unchanged at 190,000-220,000 tonnes. The company estimates fourth quarter gold production to be slightly higher than the third quarter. Copper production is projected to continue to be in line with the third quarter.

Third quarter net earnings were $1.32 billion, or $0.80 per share, compared to net earnings of $1.30 billion, or $0.76 per share, a year ago. Adjusted net earnings were $1.35 billion, or $0.82 per share, compared to $0.98 billion, or $0.58 per share, in the prior-year period. Revenue increased 22% year-over-year to $5.07 billion. Attributable adjusted EBITDA increased 22% to $2.47 billion.

The company plans to execute the North American Barrick IPO by 2026/early 2027.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Barrick Mining shares are up 1.86 percent to $41.33.

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