Barnes Group Aktie

Barnes Group ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 861254 / ISIN: US0678061096

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
11.11.2026 06:35:27

Barrick Mining To Name New Publicly Listed Company As American Barrick Gold Corporation

(RTTNews) - Barrick Mining Corporation (B), a mining company, on Tuesday announced that it is planning to name its new publicly listed company which holds its gold assets as American Barrick Gold Corporation.

The company is moving forward with the proposed initial public offering of American Barrick common stock and American Barrick has filed Form S-11 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or the SEC regarding this.

American Barrick intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ABGC though the number of shares to be offered and the proposed price range for the IPO have not been determined yet.

Net proceeds from the IPO will be distributed to Barrick, which in turn, expects to return them to its shareholders.

In overnight activity, shares were trading at $40.36, up 1.69% on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Barnes Group Inc.

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Barnes Group Inc.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.11.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.26 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.11.26 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Mehrheitlich Gewinne in Asien - Hang Seng verliert gegen den Trend
In Fernost sind am Mittwoch mehrheitlich Gewinne zu sehen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen