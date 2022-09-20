Barron's Ranks Mission Wealth as a Top RIA Firm in the Nation

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Wealth announced their ranking in Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms in the Nation. This is their second consecutive time being named on this prestigious list, increasing from ranking #100 to #89.

"We are truly humbled by this recognition. Words like gratitude, honor, trust, caring, selfless, and team come to mind at times like these. Many thanks to our clients and associates who have believed in the vision of the firm and have made it a reality with so much more to come," said Brad Stark, Founder at Mission Wealth.

Mission Wealth is committed to achieving exceptional results, are adaptable solution-finders, and are constantly evolving and embracing new opportunities for their clients, team members, and the communities they serve. This award embodies Mission Wealth's culture, approach, and measures well within their list of industry recognition.

"The goal is to shine a spotlight on the nation's best financial advisors, with an eye toward raising standards in the industry. The rankings serve two distinct types of Barron's readers. For wealth management professionals, they serve as an industry scorecard. For investors, the rankings are a tool that can help in the process of finding financial guidance," said Matt Barthel, Editor at Barron's.

About Barron's Top RIA Firms Ranking

Barron's publishes four individual advisor rankings each year (Top 100 Advisors, Top 100 Women Advisors, Top 100 Independent Advisors, Top 1,200 Advisors) along with three team- or firm-based rankings (Top RIA Firms, Top Institutional Consultants, Top Wealth Management Firms).

Barron's verifies data based on a 102-question survey filled out by the firm and checks with regulatory databases before applying the rankings formula to the data to generate a ranking. The formula features three major categories of calculations: (1) Assets (2) Revenue (3) Quality of practice. Please read the full methodology here.

About Mission Wealth

Mission Wealth is a nationally recognized Registered Investment Advisory firm (RIA) founded in 2000 that oversees over $4.9 billion in client assets under management/administration. Mission Wealth is known for its service model, driven by a world-class technology stack that offers financial planning, investment counsel, tax strategies, estate planning coordination, philanthropic advice, and asset protection solutions tailored to each client.

