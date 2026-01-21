Barry Callebaut: Hein Schumacher To Succeed Peter Feld As CEO Effective Jan. 26

(RTTNews) - Barry Callebaut AG (BARN.SW) announced that its Board has appointed Hein Schumacher as new CEO, effective January 26, 2026, succeeding Peter Feld. Peter will remain available to Barry Callebaut during the transition to Hein. Hein Schumacher has over 25 years of experience in the food sector. From 2023-2025, he served as CEO of Unilever. Prior to Unilever, Hein Schumacher held key leadership positions at Royal FrieslandCampina, where he served as both CEO and CFO.

Patrick De Maeseneire, Chairman of Barry Callebaut Group, said: "Hein Schumacher is the right leader at this stage to chart Barry Callebaut's next phase of increased customer focus, winning culture and financial strength, based on our fully integrated cocoa and chocolate business model."