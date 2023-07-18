|
18.07.2023 16:30:00
Barry Diller Suggests 25% Hollywood Pay Cuts: Are Netflix, Disney, and Warner Brothers in Trouble?
In an interview with Face the Nation on CBS this weekend, Barry Diller, the seasoned media mogul and chairman of IAC and Expedia Group, voiced his concerns over the ongoing contract conflicts in Hollywood and warned of long-term consequences if the disputes aren't resolved soon.However, Diller didn't just ring alarm bells -- he also proposed a radical solution. Diller suggested that top management teams at industry giants should consider taking a hard look at their own salaries. Swallowing the bitter pill of executive pay cuts could bridge the movie industry's gaping compensation gap, especially if the highest-paid movie stars follow suit.But will these entertainment powerhouses be willing to sacrifice a slice of their hefty paychecks to ensure a steady stream of new content for viewers in 2024? And how much of a difference would Diller's proposed pay cuts make?Continue reading
