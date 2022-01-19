Barry O'Sullivan Departs Genesys After Building Digital and AI Foundation

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys ®, a global cloud leader in customer experience orchestration, today announced that Barry O'Sullivan, GM and Executive Vice President, will be departing the company after completing the foundation work for its Digital and AI business. The departure is part of a long-planned transition aligned with the organization's business transformation. O'Sullivan will return to his role as a Senior Advisor with Permira, a Genesys investor.

During O'Sullivan's tenure with the company, he positioned the Genesys Multicloud CX™ solution for long-term success before GM and EVP John Hernandez stepped in to lead its continued growth. He then took the helm of Genesys Digital and AI, laying the groundwork for the future of digital customer engagement.

"We are fortunate for the contributions Barry has made in the transformation of Genesys into a cloud company," said Tony Bates, CEO and Chairman of Genesys. "He was instrumental in positioning Genesys Multicloud CX for success and building the Digital and AI business. He leaves us with a strong foundation poised for growth and we wish him the best in his next adventure."

"I am grateful to have been a part of the Genesys journey as a pioneer to the Experience as a ServiceSM market and am looking forward to seeing the company continue to redefine the industry," said O'Sullivan. "With Genesys Digital and AI, we've built an engine of innovation within the company and are enabling organizations to transcend transactional customer interactions to deliver empathetic, orchestrated experiences."

The Digital and AI team will now report to Brett Weigl, General Manager and Senior Vice President Product Management, Digital and AI at Genesys. And it becomes part of Genesys Cloud CX, led by Olivier Jouve, General Manager and Executive Vice President. For more information on Genesys Digital and AI, visit the Genesys blog.

