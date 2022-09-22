Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
22.09.2022 19:30:00

Bartlett Bearing Highlights Multiple Locations in Latest Video Series

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bartlett Bearing Company, Inc. boasts 6 locations nationwide. Its main headquarters is located in Philadelphia, PA, but the company has expanded since its inception in 1951 to include five additional locations in Gastonia, NC, Pelham, AL, Tampa, FL, Hebron, KY, and Grain Valley, MO to better serve its customers.

Bartlett Bearing Company, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bartlett Bearing Company, Inc.)

This year, the company highlighted its branches in several short videos to give a face to some of the regional team members customers commonly interact with. Each video grants the company's customers a glimpse at what makes each branch unique, with employee testimonies and stories they may recognize.

Bartlett Bearing has always strived to create a sense of community within each of its branches and prides itself on keeping the family-run core values at the center of all of its locations. These videos show the focus each branch has on continuing that commitment to customers and the company is excited to debut a look inside what makes each region special.

You can view the location videos and learn more about all Bartlett Bearing has to offer by visiting the website.

Philadelphia, PA

Gastonia, NC

Pelham, AL

Hebron, KY

Tampa, FL

Grain Valley, MO

About Bartlett Bearing

Bartlett Bearing Company, Inc. is a family-owned and operated bearing distributor founded in 1951, specializing in serving the electro-mechanical repair industry nationwide. Bartlett has grown to six, fully stocked locations as Authorized Distributors for major manufacturers such as SKF, Timken, NTN, Koyo, The Schaeffler Group, and many more. With over 70 years of experience, our highly knowledgeable staff strives to provide the highest quality service for our customers 24/7/365. For more information, visit our website at www.bartlettbearing.com.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Ford   |   Marketing Manager

stephanie@bartlettbearing.com

215-743-8963 Ext. 3209

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bartlett-bearing-highlights-multiple-locations-in-latest-video-series-301631230.html

SOURCE Bartlett Bearing Company, Inc.

