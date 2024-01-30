|
30.01.2024 08:29:38
Base says talks to lift Toliara suspension to resume
BASE Resources said finalising its Toliara project had become a priority for the Madagascar government following elections in the African island nation.Commenting in its December report the company said talks had resumed over new fiscal terms for the proposed project which was suspended by the government in 2018.In November Madagascar re-elected president Andry Rajoelina for a second term. Rajoelina has reappointed the country’s mines minister.During the project hiatus, Base has reassessed Toliara in the context of new demand for battery minerals. Following a study, the company said it woud be feasible to produce monazite, a rare earth, from the site at an additional capital expenditure of about $71m.Adding a monazite revenue stream would inflate the total capital cost of Toliara in its first phase development to $591m, the company said.Monazite production would increase the net present value and free cash flow of Toliara 100% to $10.6bn over its life, the company said. “Put simply the outcomes from our monazite PFS reinforce our belief that Toliara is the best undeveloped mineral sands project in the world,” said Tim Carstens, MD and CEO of Base Resources in November.Base, which is scheduled to report its half year numbers on February 26, expects to close its Kwale mine in Kenya by year-end. This was after failing to find viably economic extensions to the asset.As of December 31, Base had cash of $78.9m and no debt.Shares in the company gained about 6.6% on the Australian Securities Exchange following the news today. On a 12 month basis, however the stock is 27% lower.The post Base says talks to lift Toliara suspension to resume appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BASE, Inc. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu BASE, Inc. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BASE, Inc. Registered Shs
|315,00
|5,70%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf US-Zinsentscheid: Wall Street letztendlich uneins -- ATX letztendlich etwas fester -- DAX beendet Handel leicht im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verzeichnete am Dienstag kleine Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich knapp auf grünem Terrain. An der Wall Street ließ sich am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung ausmachen. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.