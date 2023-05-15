Baseball United Selects Mumbai as Its First Franchise

Franchise will be the first-ever professional baseball team in the history of the region

DUBAI, UAE, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseball United, the first-ever professional baseball league focused on the Middle East and Indian Subcontinent, announced today that Mumbai will be home to its first-ever franchise. The franchise will be the first professional baseball team in the history of both India and the broader GCC and South Asian region.

The Mumbai Cobras franchise will be the first-ever professional baseball team in the history of India

The team's name will be Cobras, a creature revered for its strength, agility, and resolve, and admired within Hindu teachings and culture. The Indian Cobra is a protected species within the nation of 1.4 billion people.

"This is a historic moment," said Kash Shaikh, President, CEO and Co-Owner of Baseball United. "For the first time in history, this cricket-loving region will now have a professional baseball franchise. And Mumbai is the ideal city to carry that distinction. It's not only one of the largest and most dynamic cities in the world, but it's also the commercial and entertainment capital of India. We look forward to connecting with fans across this beautiful city and working together to build India's next great sport. It's our honor to welcome the Mumbai Cobras to Baseball United."

The Mumbai Cobras, along with three other new professional baseball franchises, will compete in Baseball United's Dubai Showcase in November of this year. All franchises, including the Cobras, will be fully owned by the league until after the inaugural tournament, at which time Baseball United will begin taking bids for each franchise. Mumbai is projected to be one of the most valuable franchises in the league. The Mumbai Indians franchise is the most valuable team in cricket's Indian Premier League (IPL), currently worth $1.3 billion.

Baseball United will name the Cobras manager next week. The three other franchises will be named over the next two months. Following the announcements of all four franchises, Baseball United will conduct its first-ever Draft, selecting Showcase players from its official Player Pool.

"I'm so excited that Mumbai is our first franchise," said Major League Baseball Hall of Famer and Baseball United Co-Owner, Barry Larkin. "I've had the privilege of visiting India to teach the game, and I've seen first-hand the passion, talent, and potential within the people of this city. Our team and I can't wait to get started building with the community and connecting with our fans."

According to Baseball United's research, there are over 50 million avid baseball fans in India, most of whom live in and around the larger Tier-1 cities. This franchise announcement comes on the heels of Baseball United's new partnership with the Amateur Baseball Federation of India (ABFI), India's World Baseball Softball Confederation-affiliated baseball organization. The agreement looks to help drive player development, national team training, fan experience, community outreach, and government relations across India.

In addition to Shaikh and Larkin, Baseball United's ownership group includes Major League Baseball legends Mariano Rivera, Adrian Beltre, Felix Hernandez, and Elvis Andrus.

Baseball United is the first-ever professional baseball league focused on the Middle East and the Indian Subcontinent, beginning play November 2023 in Dubai, UAE. Our mission is to inspire two billion new fans to fall in love with baseball. The ownership group includes award-winning business leaders and inspiring baseball legends, including Mariano Rivera, Barry Larkin, Adrián Beltré, and Felix Hernandez. In addition to our professional league, the Baseball United ecosystem spans youth development, federation partnerships, media and content production, merchandise, and non-profit outreach. With over 30 nationalities represented on our team rosters and a new suite of entertainment-based game changes, Baseball United is working to create a new future for baseball in one of the fastest growing and most culturally rich regions in the world. Learn more at baseballunited.com.

