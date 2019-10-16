Baselayer Compression Shirts Market Size Worth $507.2 Million by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global baselayer compression shirts market size is expected to reach USD 507.2 million by 2025 registering a CAGR of 5.1%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising popularity of various sports activities and awareness about following a healthy lifestyle are boosting the growth of this market. Rising demand for these products owing to their temperature control, compression, and moisture wicking properties is also likely to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of revenue, the female end-user segment is projected to ascend at the fastest CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast years

Specialty stores distribution channel segment led the global baselayer compression shirts market in 2018 with an overall revenue share of more than 58%

North America is the dominant regional market. However, Asia Pacific is expected to register the maximum growth rate during the forecast years

Some of the key companies in this market are Nike, Inc.; Spanx, Inc.; Adidas AG; Leonisa SA; Ann Chery ; 2XU Pty. Ltd.; Under Armour, Inc.; Zensah; Skins International Trading A.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Baselayer Compression Shirts Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End User (Male, Female), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket & Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Online), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/baselayer-compression-shirts-market

In addition, increased awareness about the availability of advanced products is supporting the market growth. Impact of social media and digital marketing will drive the market further. The female end-user segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2025. Online channel of distribution is the fastest-growing segment. It is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the high impact of digital media and marketing.

Rising number of internet and smartphones users, particularly in developing economies, such as China, India, and Brazil, will fuel the product sales through online platforms. Moreover, availability of a wide range of product at discounted prices will boost the segment growth. North America was the dominant regional market in 2018 and accounted for a share of more than 38%. In addition, popularity of sports championships, such as National Basketball Association, National Football Association, and National Hockey League, will augment the market growth in this region.

Grand View Research has segmented the global baselayer compression shirts market based on end user, distribution channel, and region:

Baselayer Compression Shirts End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Male



Female

Baselayer Compression Shirts Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Hypermarket & Supermarket



Specialty Store



Online



Others

Baselayer Compression Shirts Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India



Central and South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

