Baseus Is Proud to Announce the Launch of Their Revolutionary GaN 65W Charger

HONG KONG, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Baseus is a brand that is focused on providing customers with a wide range of tech gadgets and accessories for their mobile devices, car, and intelligent homes to make their digital lives simpler. The Baseus GaN 65W charger is their latest product that has the potential to revolutionize the industry of chargers.

The Baseus GaN 65W charger is made using gallium nitride components. Gallium nitride is a new type of semiconductor material that has characteristics such as high thermal conductivity, high-temperature resistance, radiation resistance, high strength, and high hardness, etc. By using GaN, gallium nitride, components, the charger can be quite compact and is smaller and lighter when compared with ordinary chargers. Weighing just 126g, with a length of 75mm, a width of 36 mm, and being 32mm thick, the Baseus GaN 65W charger is among the smallest chargers that have an 65W output. Furthermore, the Baseus GaN 65W charger generates less heat and has a higher efficiency conversion when compared to other chargers.

Baseus GaN 65 W charger utilizes GaNFast charging technology that can enable any mobile charger to increase it's charging speed up to 5 times while having the same case size as a traditional charger. The traditional slow and bulky silicone-based chargers are being replaced by the newer GaNFast designs that can switch up to 100 times faster, have smaller components, and increased power output for rapid charging.

The Baseus GaN 65W charger is offering three ports that support different types of fast charge. The first port is a Type-C port that has an output of 65W at DC3.3 – 11V/3A, 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3.25A Max. The second interface is also a Type-C port that has an output of 30W at DC3.3 – 11V/2.7A, 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/2.5A, 15V/2A, 20V/1.5A Max. The third interface is a USB port that has an output of 30W at DC 4.5V5A, 5V/4.5A, 9V/3A, 12V/2.5A, 20V/1.5A Max. Most mobile quick charging protocols are supported by this brilliant charger. Charging protocols used by leading phone manufacturers such as SCP/FCP, QC 3.0, PD3.0, and AFC are also included.

Users of Baseus GaN 65W chargers can use this charger on all sorts of devices. Besides charging mobile phones, users can also charge other devices such as tablets, notebooks, gaming consoles, fans, humidifiers, headphones, and more.

A built-in intelligent chip allows the Baseus GaN 65W charger to enable an intelligent adjustment of output voltage, current, and power via the Baseus self-developed BPS technology when multiple devices are charged at the same time. The BPS technology is safer to use and it also enables higher charge conversion efficiency and lower temperature. To secure the users' charging process, the Baseus GaN 65W charger comes equipped with multiple security protection such as over-voltage protection, over-current protection, over-power protection, electrostatic protection, short-circuit protection, and temperature protection.

The intelligent identification chip helps the Baseus GaN 65W charger to avoid abnormal screen response time, flashing, and battery damage. It has support for Android devices and iP systems.

