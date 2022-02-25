BASF 2021 EBIT Before Special Items Rises; Sales Up 33%

(RTTNews) - BASF SE (BFA.L, BASFY.PK) said the company increased sales prices by 25 percent and volumes by 11 percent in full year 2021. All segments achieved price and volume growth in 2021. BASF noted that its automotive-related businesses continued to be negatively impacted by the semiconductor shortage. The company will implement further substantial price increases in the coming months to pass on the significantly higher costs and improve its margins in the downstream businesses.

Full year 2021 EBIT before special items were 7.8 billion euros, up 118 percent from prior year. Adjusted earnings per share increased to 6.76 euros from 3.21 euros. Net income was 5.52 billion euros or 6.01 euros per share compared to a loss of 1.06 billion euros or 1.15 euros per share. Sales were 78.6 billion euros in 2021, 33 percent higher than previous year.

Fourth quarter EBIT before special items was 1.2 billion euros, compared to 1.1 billion euros, prior year. Sales in the fourth quarter rose by 24 percent year-on-year to 19.8 billion euros.

For 2022, the company expects: sales of between 74 billion and 77 billion euros; and EBIT before special items of between 6.6 billion and 7.2 billion euros.

The Board of Executive Directors and the Supervisory Board will propose to pay a dividend of 3.40 euros per share, an increase of 10 cents.