BASF Q2 Profit Surges, Backs Newly Upgraded FY26 View; To Begin Up To €1 Bln Buyback In August

(RTTNews) - German chemicals major BASF SE (BASFY.PK, BFA.L, BAS.DE, BASF.MI) reported Wednesday significantly higher profit in its second quarter, benefited mainly by a sale gain, as well as stronger prices and higher volumes. The firm maintained the recently upgraded fiscal 2026 outlook.

Separately, the company announced up to 1.0 billion euros share buyback program, which is scheduled to start in August 2026 and be concluded by the end of April 2027.

The program is part of the share buyback announced in September 2024, with a total volume of 4 billion euros until the end of 2028. BASF plans to significantly reduce its net debt.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company continues to expect EBITDA before special items of between 6.9 billion euros and 7.7 billion euros, which was lifted on July 15 in light of the better-than-expected business development, from previous view of 6.2 billion euros to 7.0 billion euros range.

In the second quarter, net income surged to 4.14 billion euros from 79 million euros lasy year. Earnings per share were 4.78 euros, up from 0.09 euro a year ago.

The latest results included a disposal gain after taxes of 3.5 billion euros from the sale of the Coatings business to Carlyle.

On a continuing operations basis, income grew to 589 million euros or 0.67 euro per share from 28 million euros or 0.01 euro per share a year ago.

Adjusted earnings per share were 1.28 euros, compared to 0.48 euro last year.

EBITDA before special items climbed 53.6 percent to 2.45 billion euros from 1.60 billion euros a year ago.

BASF Group's sales in the second quarter amounted to 17.21 billion, 16.4 percent higher than 14.79 billion euros last year.

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