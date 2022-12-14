BASF SE, StePac To Jointly Create Next Generation Of Sustainable Packaging

(RTTNews) - BASF SE (BFA.L, BASFY.PK) and StePac Ltd. announced they will jointly create the next generation of sustainable packaging specifically for the fresh produce sector. These upgraded packaging formats will have circularity in food packaging with BASF's Ultramid Ccycled, a chemically recycled polyamide 6. The product will feature overall environmental benefits with StePac's Xtend and Xgo, based on MAP technology with built-in humidity control which effectively slows respiration inside the packaging, delays the ageing processes, inhibits microbial decay. Ultramid Ccycled will make up 30% of the packaging material.

"This alliance will help strike a balance between creating plastic packaging that is as eco-friendly as possible to keep fresh produce longer through more prudent use of lean plastic films," said Gary Ward, Business Development Manager of StePac.