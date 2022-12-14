|
14.12.2022 12:25:08
BASF SE, StePac To Jointly Create Next Generation Of Sustainable Packaging
(RTTNews) - BASF SE (BFA.L, BASFY.PK) and StePac Ltd. announced they will jointly create the next generation of sustainable packaging specifically for the fresh produce sector. These upgraded packaging formats will have circularity in food packaging with BASF's Ultramid Ccycled, a chemically recycled polyamide 6. The product will feature overall environmental benefits with StePac's Xtend and Xgo, based on MAP technology with built-in humidity control which effectively slows respiration inside the packaging, delays the ageing processes, inhibits microbial decay. Ultramid Ccycled will make up 30% of the packaging material.
"This alliance will help strike a balance between creating plastic packaging that is as eco-friendly as possible to keep fresh produce longer through more prudent use of lean plastic films," said Gary Ward, Business Development Manager of StePac.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed signalisiert mehr Zinsanhebungen: Dow letztlich in Rot -- ATX und DAX müssen bei Handelsende leichte Einbußen verkraften -- Börsen in Asien schließen mit grünen Vorzeichen
Die Wall Street bewegt sich im Mittwochshandel in rotem Terrain. Am Mittwoch schloss der heimische Aktienmarkt in der Verlustzone. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte bei Handelsschluss ebenfalls tiefer. Auch die Börsen in Asien gingen zur Wochenmitte im Plus aus dem Handel.