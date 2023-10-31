BASF Slips To Loss In Q3, Sales Down; Now Sees FY23 Sales, Adj. EBIT At Lower End Of Forecast Range

(RTTNews) - German chemical company BASF (BFA.L) reported Tuesday that its third-quarter net loss was 249 million euros, compared to last year's net income of 909 million euros.

At 394 million euros, EBIT was considerably below the prior-year quarter's 1.3 billion euros.

Income from operations or EBIT before special items declined to 575 million euros from last year's 1.3 billion euros.

BASF Group's sales in the third quarter amounted to 15.7 billion euros, down from 21.9 billion euros a year ago. The decline was mainly due to considerably lower prices, primarily in the Materials, Chemicals and Surface Technologies segments.

BASF further said it now expects annual cost savings in non-production areas to reach more than 600 million euros by the end of 2024 and more than 700 million euros by the end of 2026.

Looking ahead, the company now expects sales and EBIT before special items in fiscal 2023 to be at lower end of forecast ranges.

The company expects sales of between 73 billion euros and 76 billion euros, and EBIT before special items of between 4.0 billion euros and 4.4 billion euros.

