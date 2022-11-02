Basilea Pharma To Sell Preclinical CLK Kinase Inhibitors To Twentyeight-SevenTherapeutics

(RTTNews) - Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (BSLN), a Swiss company focused on the patients with infectious diseases and cancer, said that it agreed to sell its novel preclinical CLK kinase inhibitors, which target aberrant splicing of RNA in cancer, to Twentyeight-SevenTherapeutics Inc. It is third oncology transaction as part of the company's strategic refocusing on anti-infectives.

As per the terms of the deal, Basilea will receive an upfront payment of 1 million Swiss francs and potential near-term milestone payments of 2 million francs. Basilea is eligible to receive further payments of up to 351 million francs upon the achievement of predefined development, regulatory and sales milestones.

Basilea said in February that it planned to focus on becoming a leading anti-infectives company and therefore to separate its oncology assets. Basilea has already made significant progress in the implementation of the new strategy and expects no material expenses related to oncology activities beyond 2022.

Basilea is on track to achieve sustainable profitability from 2023.