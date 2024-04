Basilea Pharmaceutica Announces FDA Approval Of ZEVTERA - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Basilea Pharmaceutica announced the FDA approved ZEVTERA for the treatment of adult patients with Staphylococcus aureus bloodstream infections, including those with right-sided infective endocarditis, and adult patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and for adult and pediatric patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

Marc Engelhardt, Chief Medical Officer of Basilea, said: "We are very pleased that the FDA approved ZEVTERA for all three indications that were submitted with the NDA, including a pediatric labelling."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.