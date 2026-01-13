Basilea Pharmaceutica Aktie

Basilea Pharmaceutica Partners With INCATE To Advance Antibacterial And Antifungal Innovation

(RTTNews) - Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd (0QNA.L, BSLN.SW, BPMUF) announced a partnership with INCATE or INCubator for Antibacterial Therapies in Europe, an antimicrobial incubator dedicated to supporting the advancement of early-stage anti-infectives. As an industry partner, Basilea brings extensive preclinical, clinical, and commercial expertise in anti-infectives, while also expanding INCATE's scope for the first time to include antifungals—addressing the urgent need for novel antifungal therapies.

Through this collaboration, Basilea will help INCATE identify and support the most promising early-stage innovations, strengthening the link between emerging scientific ideas and real-world medical needs. The partnership aims to transform preclinical antibacterial and antifungal concepts into assets that can be advanced through industry partnerships, bridging the gap between academic innovation and life-saving medicines.

