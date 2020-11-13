BasisAI Joins AWS Partner Network, Receives Technology Partner Status

SINGAPORE, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BasisAI, a provider of customized, responsible AI applications, has been named an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Select Technology Partner. This places BasisAI in a pool of trusted professional services firms that helps enterprise customers across Southeast Asia design, build and manage applications, in turn, accelerating each customer's journey to the AWS cloud.

A recent global survey conducted by McKinsey found that a majority of enterprises report measurable benefits from the deployment of AI, with some reporting an outsize business result. However, the same report found that capabilities vary, risks remain unmitigated, and most are not making the most of its potential. As an AWS Technology Partner, BasisAI will offer existing AWS customers solutions that can easily be deployed into their cloud infrastructure to optimise their AI experience, with the added benefit of world-class security.

"Obtaining AWS Select Technology Partner status is validation of our ability to lead clients on a successful AI adoption journey," said Mr Liu Feng-yuan, BasisAI Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Achieving the AWS Select Technology Partner status is a recognition of our top-level team of AWS trained data scientists and machine learning engineers as well as of our project management and professional services teams, who consistently deliver measurable outcomes using AWS services."

AWS uses rigorous criteria to evaluate technology providers in its AWS Partner Network. These include a review of a partner business plan, having a team of accredited/certified AWS individuals, technical program validations, publicly referenceable customers, and a specific number of customer satisfaction responses.

About BasisAI

BasisAI is a Singapore headquartered technology company that offers bespoke, responsible artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and multi-year management services for AWS clients. BasisAI enables enterprises to deploy AI responsibly at scale, giving real-world impact from machine learning and a path to sustained competitive edge. It offers end-to-end AI services, from consultation to fully managed machine learning operations (MLOps), on its proprietary operating system Bedrock.

Bedrock is a cloud-based platform-as-a-service (PaaS) that helps enterprises quickly deploy responsible AI, free of biases, in a real-world setting. It is an end-to-end machine learning platform that orchestrates the prototype to production cycle in minutes, not months. The platform enables enterprises to achieve explainability, maintainability, and auditability - automatically in-built into the systems they deploy.

SOURCE BasisAI