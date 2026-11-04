Basler 9-Month Earnings Jump, Raises FY26 Sales Outlook; Shares Up

(RTTNews) - Basler AG (BSLG, BSL.DE), a computer vision technology provider, on Wednesday reported significant year-over-year growth in earnings and revenue for the first nine months of fiscal 2026, supported by strong demand across its markets.

Following the announcement, the shares were trading 4.91 percent higher at 24.60 euros on the XETRA.

EBITDA surged to €61.6 million from €27.2 million in the previous year period.

EBIT increased to €51.1 million from €14.6 million a year earlier.

EBIT margin jumped to 22.5 percent from 8.7 percent in the prior year period.

Sales rose 35 percent to €227.4 million from €168.0 million last year.

Looking ahead to the full year 2026, Basler now expects consolidated sales of €295 million to €300 million, compared with its previous forecast of €270 million to €290 million.

EBIT margin guidance for the full year is expected at 17.5 percent to 19.5 percent from its earlier forecast of 12.5 percent to 14.5 percent.

The company said strong business performance during the first nine months, a high order backlog and a broader market recovery supported the improved outlook.