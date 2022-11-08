08.11.2022 07:28:36

Basler AG 9-month Net Profit Rises; Sales Up 25%

(RTTNews) - Basler AG (BSLG) reported net profit of 19.2 million euros for the first nine months of 2022, an increase of 3% from prior year. Earnings before taxes was 24.3 million euros compared to 24.5 million euros, last year.

For the nine month period, sales were 205.2 million euros, up 25%. Incoming orders were 209.7 million euros, a decline of 12%.

The company stated that its management is generally optimistic about the rest of the year and recently increased full-year forecast. The sales forecast was adjusted upwards to 262 - 270 million euros, from 235 - 265 million euros. The forecast corridor for the pre-tax return margin was narrowed to 10 - 12%.

Basler noted that it is optimistic about achieving medium-term target of turning the group to a full range provider and reaching a sales level of 400 million euros by 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

