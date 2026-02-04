Bassett Furniture Industries Inc Bottom Line Drops In Q4

(RTTNews) - Bassett Furniture Industries Inc (BSET) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.52 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $3.20 million, or $0.38 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.1% to $88.66 million from $84.34 million last year.

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.52 Mln. vs. $3.20 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.18 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue: $88.66 Mln vs. $84.34 Mln last year.