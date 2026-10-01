Bassett Furniture Industries Aktie

Bassett Furniture Industries für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 906816 / ISIN: US0702031040

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01.10.2026 09:28:55

Bassett Furniture Shares Up On Higher Q3 Results, Positive Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of Bassett Furniture Inc. (BSET) gained around 10 percent in the after-market activity on the Nasdaq after the company reported higher profit in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, supported by increased revenue, expense control and tariff refunds.

Looking ahead, the home furnishings company said it remains focused on growing sales and profitability and improving operating efficiency.

In the third quarter, the company reported net earnings of $2.10 million, or $0.24 per share, compared with $0.80 million, or $0.09 per share, in the comparable period.

The company said it received $2.8 million in tariff refunds from U.S. Customs and Border Protection as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court's February 2026 decision invalidating the tariffs.

Operating income increased to $2.78 million from $0.59 million a year earlier.

Revenue grew 3.4 percent to $82.84 million from $80.10 million in the prior-year quarter with growth in both retail and wholesale sales.

In the after-market activity on the Nasdaq, the shares traded 172 cents or 9.85 percent higher at $19.19, after closing Wednesday's trading 3.21 percent lower.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. 18,81 7,67% Bassett Furniture Industries Inc.

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