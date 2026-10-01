Bassett Furniture Industries Aktie
WKN: 906816 / ISIN: US0702031040
|
01.10.2026 09:28:55
Bassett Furniture Shares Up On Higher Q3 Results, Positive Outlook
(RTTNews) - Shares of Bassett Furniture Inc. (BSET) gained around 10 percent in the after-market activity on the Nasdaq after the company reported higher profit in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, supported by increased revenue, expense control and tariff refunds.
Looking ahead, the home furnishings company said it remains focused on growing sales and profitability and improving operating efficiency.
In the third quarter, the company reported net earnings of $2.10 million, or $0.24 per share, compared with $0.80 million, or $0.09 per share, in the comparable period.
The company said it received $2.8 million in tariff refunds from U.S. Customs and Border Protection as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court's February 2026 decision invalidating the tariffs.
Operating income increased to $2.78 million from $0.59 million a year earlier.
Revenue grew 3.4 percent to $82.84 million from $80.10 million in the prior-year quarter with growth in both retail and wholesale sales.
In the after-market activity on the Nasdaq, the shares traded 172 cents or 9.85 percent higher at $19.19, after closing Wednesday's trading 3.21 percent lower.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Bassett Furniture Industries Inc.
Analysen zu Bassett Furniture Industries Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Bassett Furniture Industries Inc.
|18,81
|7,67%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow stabil -- ATX schließt tief im Minus -- DAX verliert Kampf um 25.000-Punkte-Marke -- Nikkei schlussendlich beflügelt - kein Handel in China und Hongkong
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag mit Verlusten. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte tiefer. Der US-Leitindex bewegt sich seitwärts. An den Börsen in Asien waren am Donnerstag erneut positive Vorzeichen zu beobachten.