Basta Boatlifts Partners with Ruban Bleu at boot Düsseldorf 2020

SEATTLE, Jan. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Basta Boatlifts will display a boat lift at boot Düsseldorf 2020, January 18-26 in partnership with Ruban Bleu, booth 4F41.

Basta Boatlifts designs, engineers and manufacturers luxury boat lifts, Personal Water Craft (PWC) lifts, seaplane lifts and lift accessories. Lifting capacities range from 635 kg up to 22,680 kg and are manufactured in both marine grade aluminum and galvanized steel, providing optimal material choices depending upon site conditions.

Free standing hydraulic boat lifts protect boats from damaging waves. Lifts lock boats in place and out the of water, eliminating the need for anti-fouling paint. Boat lifts are remote controlled, powered by a deep-cycle battery, and charged by a solar panel, making them convenient where shore power is costly or not available.

"We are excited to partner with Ruban Bleu, who shares our commitment to quality and attention to detail. Beautiful boats deserve a beautiful boat lift that is built to last, " remarked Basta Boatlifts' owner Bryce Hansen.

To arrange a meeting with Bryce Hansen while at boot Düsseldorf 2020, email him directly at bryceh@gobasta.com.

About Basta Boatlifts

Basta Boatlifts is the leader in hand-crafted luxury hydraulic boat lifts, seaplane lifts and PWC lifts. Basta patented the Over-Center gravity locking design in 1992 that changed the boat lift industry. Basta Boatlifts is a privately held company headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, USA. For more information go to bastaboatlifts.com.

