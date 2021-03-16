Basware Enters Partnership with PwC Germany, Signs First Joint Customer Deal

Basware (Nasdaq: BAS1V) today announces the addition of PwC Germany, the leading auditing and consultancy firm in Germany, to its partner ecosystem. The partnership has already proven successful driving joint value for clients and most recently for a leading provider of forklift trucks, warehouse equipment and supply chain solutions.

"The partnership with PwC Germany is a perfect example of our ongoing collaborative process, which allows us to bring the best possible solutions to our customers,” says Sean Delaney, VP of Global Alliances, Basware. "We engaged PwC Germany in the early stages of the process and their team’s commitment and eagerness was absolutely integral to understanding our clients’ needs, which underlines the importance of this collaboration. We couldn’t be more thrilled to formally welcome PwC Germany to our partner network.”

PwC Germany has already started the newly revamped BasWare Onboarding Program and together are working to grow the AP practice capabilities by expanding its capabilities throughout 2021.

"Leaning into our experience of successful delivery of technology enabled Finance Transformations we were looking for a partner that could deliver technological processes in the fintech space,” states Katrin Hamann, Director Finance Transformation at PwC Germany. "As a procure-to-pay and accounts payable leader for 30+ years, Basware was a clear choice given their tremendous experience and shared vision for fast, agile, accountable results.”

About Basware

Basware is the only procure-to-pay and e-invoicing solution provider that empowers businesses with 100% spend visibility through 100% supplier connectivity and 100% data capture. Our cloud-based technology enables organizations to fully manage their spend, mitigate financial risk and reduce the cost of operations via automation. With the world’s largest open business network and an open technology ecosystem, we are uniquely positioned to deliver the solution required for Visible Commerce, which provides customers with complete transparency into all the flows of money, goods, and services around the world. A global company, Basware has offices in 14 countries and is traded on the Helsinki exchange (BAS1V: HE).

About PwC

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We’re a network of firms in 155 countries with over 284,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services.

PwC Germany. More than 12,000 dedicated people at 21 locations. €2.3 billion in turnover. The leading auditing and consulting firm in Germany.

www.pwc.de

PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further details.

