Baszucki Brain Research Fund and the Milken Institute announce Metabolic Mind Award Annual Recipients

Seven champions of Metabolic Psychiatry receive $100,000 awards recognizing their work in advancing Ketogenic Metabolic Therapy for mental disorders

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Baszucki Brain Research Fund and the Milken Institute are pleased to announce the annual recipients of the 2022 Metabolic Mind Awards , which this year reward clinicians for their work in advancing Ketogenic Metabolic Therapy for mental disorders. Seven pioneering clinicians will each receive $100,000 awards to honor their past work and commitment to supporting the study and use of these interventions in psychiatry.

Designed to complement the Baszucki Brain Research Fund 's existing grant programs for academic research, the Metabolic Mind Awards recognize individual champions of the metabolic psychiatry movement who are working at the intersection of metabolic and mental health. The seven awardees have made a significant positive impact in the field of metabolic psychiatry by advancing Ketogenic Metabolic Therapy, an intervention with 100 years of evidence of effectiveness in treating epilepsy which is showing great potential to crossover into mental health therapies. The Milken Institute is the Baszucki Brain Research Fund's partner in piloting the award program, reviewing and selecting awardees, and laying the foundation for the program's growth.

Metabolic Mind awardees reflect an international group of clinicians, advocates and educators furthering the field of metabolic psychiatry. The 2022 Metabolic Mind Awardees are:

Ignacio Cuaranta, MD . Dr. Cuaranta is a clinical psychiatrist in Argentina who has been using metabolic approaches to treat patients since 2015. He has contributed significantly to the field of metabolic psychiatry by engaging with the public through lectures and social media and by promoting Ketogenic Metabolic Therapy for mental health at conferences worldwide.

. Dr. Cuaranta is a clinical psychiatrist in who has been using metabolic approaches to treat patients since 2015. He has contributed significantly to the field of metabolic psychiatry by engaging with the public through lectures and social media and by promoting Ketogenic Metabolic Therapy for mental health at conferences worldwide. Albert Danan , MD . Dr. Danan has practiced psychiatry for 35 years and has published results of his delivery of Ketogenic Metabolic Therapy to patients in his psychiatric clinic. This body of work represents the largest inpatient study of this intervention for psychiatric patients and paves the way for future pilot and randomized controlled trials.

. Dr. Danan has practiced psychiatry for 35 years and has published results of his delivery of Ketogenic Metabolic Therapy to patients in his psychiatric clinic. This body of work represents the largest inpatient study of this intervention for psychiatric patients and paves the way for future pilot and randomized controlled trials. Georgia Ede , MD . Dr. Ede is one of the earliest pioneers of metabolic psychiatry. Her website serves as a substantial hub of information for the public about the ketogenic diet and mental health, and she has led the CME-accredited Ketogenic Diet for Mental Health Clinician Training Program.

. Dr. Ede is one of the earliest pioneers of metabolic psychiatry. Her website serves as a substantial hub of information for the public about the ketogenic diet and mental health, and she has led the CME-accredited Ketogenic Diet for Mental Health Clinician Training Program. Nicole Laurent , LMHC . Ms. Laurent is a Licensed Mental Health Counselor and founder of mentalhealthketo.com. She delivers Ketogenic Metabolic Therapy to her clients with mood disorders, has undertaken post-graduate training in Nutrition and Integrative Health, and has engaged with the public through her blog, podcast appearances, and social media.

. Ms. Laurent is a Licensed Mental Health Counselor and founder of mentalhealthketo.com. She delivers Ketogenic Metabolic Therapy to her clients with mood disorders, has undertaken post-graduate training in Nutrition and Integrative Health, and has engaged with the public through her blog, podcast appearances, and social media. Christopher Palmer , MD . Dr. Palmer has 20 years of experience treating patients with Ketogenic Metabolic Therapy. He has used his global lectures, website, media appearances and social media presence to raise awareness of ketogenic therapies among clinicians and the public. His upcoming book, Brain Energy, will make a case for a metabolic cause for diverse psychiatric conditions.

. Dr. Palmer has 20 years of experience treating patients with Ketogenic Metabolic Therapy. He has used his global lectures, website, media appearances and social media presence to raise awareness of ketogenic therapies among clinicians and the public. His upcoming book, will make a case for a metabolic cause for diverse psychiatric conditions. Denise Potter , RDN, CSP, CDCES . Ms. Potter is a leading dietician providing Ketogenic Metabolic Therapy across multiple neurological and metabolic conditions. In addition, she is credited with collaborating to create the Ketogenic Therapeutics Mastery courses, which have contributed to the modern framework for treating epilepsy and other psychiatric and neurological conditions using this intervention.

. Ms. Potter is a leading dietician providing Ketogenic Metabolic Therapy across multiple neurological and metabolic conditions. In addition, she is credited with collaborating to create the Ketogenic Therapeutics Mastery courses, which have contributed to the modern framework for treating epilepsy and other psychiatric and neurological conditions using this intervention. Beth Zupec-Kania , RDN, CD . Ms. Zupec-Kania is a registered dietitian nutritionist in the field of metabolic psychiatry and a consultant to The Charlie Foundation. She designed KetoDietCalculator, a free resource used by nutritionists and the public, wrote educational guides on Ketogenic Metabolic Therapy for epilepsy and neurological disorders, created a training module to educate nutritionists and psychiatrists, and is a co-author on many scientific papers.

"These awards are an innovative approach for recognizing the work of pioneers in their field," said Melissa Stevens, Executive Vice President, Philanthropy at the Milken Institute. "We are pleased to be working in collaboration with the Baszucki Brain Research Fund, exploring new ways philanthropy can invest in scientific and clinical innovation."

"Growing evidence suggests that mental disorders are associated with metabolic brain dysfunction," said author Jan Ellison Baszucki , who established the Baszucki Brain Research Fund and the Metabolic Mind initiative alongside her husband, Roblox founder and CEO David Baszucki . "We are thrilled to recognize the important work of these clinicians in developing training programs, building awareness, and guiding the treatment of individuals like our son, Matt Baszucki , with Ketogenic Metabolic Therapy."

Separately, the Baszucki Brain Research Fund is funding clinical and mechanistic trials investigating these treatments in serious mental illness. To learn more about the Baszucki Brain Research Fund's initiatives in mental health, visit: https://baszuckigroup.com/our-work/metabolism-mental-health/ .

About Baszucki Brain Research Fund and Metabolic Mind

The Baszucki Brain Research Fund, part of Baszucki Group , was launched in 2020 by Roblox founder and CEO David Baszucki and best-selling author Jan Ellison Baszucki. The Fund invests in innovative science and technologies for the prevention and treatment of bipolar disorder and other mental health conditions. It aims to fight stigma by catalyzing research and advancements in clinical care, with a focus on metabolic neuroscience, metabolic psychiatry and ketogenic interventions for mental health. Metabolic Mind is a new initiative incubated by Baszucki Group to provide resources and education in the emerging field of Metabolic Psychiatry.

About the Milken Institute Center for Strategic Philanthropy

The Milken Institute Center for Strategic Philanthropy advises individuals and foundations seeking to develop and implement transformational giving strategies. In addition, we provide resources and leadership to make the philanthropic landscape more effective. Our vision is for a more effective philanthropic ecosystem where dollars are spent strategically, donors realize the impact they seek, and people and the planet thrive. Visit http://philanthropy.milkeninstitute.org/ .

