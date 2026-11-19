(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, home fragrance company Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) provided its earnings and net sales growth guidance for the fourth quarter, and trimmed its earnings guidance for the full-year 2026, while raising annual net sales growth outlook, based on third quarter performance and the current outlook for the fourth quarter.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $1.41 to $1.61 per share on net sales decline of 5.5 to 2.0 percent.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $3.09 to $3.29 per share on net sales decline of 3.4 to 2.1 percent. Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $3.13 to $3.33 per share on net sales decline of 4.0 to 2.5 percent.

However, it continues to projects adjusted earnings in the range of $2.60 to $2.80 per share.

The company also announced that the Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase program authorizing the company to repurchase up to $500 million of the company's outstanding shares of common stock, which may commence upon completion of the company's existing January 2025 program.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, BBWI is trading on the NYSE at $18.50, down $0.15 or 0.80 percent.

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