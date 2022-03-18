BATM In Strategic Partnership With NEXCOM For Edgility Virtual Networking

(RTTNews) - BATM Advanced Communications (BVC.L), a leading provider of real-time technologies for networking solutions and medical laboratory systems, announced Friday that its Telco Systems subsidiary has partnered with NEXCOM International Co Ltd, a leading supplier of network appliances, to provide the Group's Edgility virtual networking and edge compute solution pre-installed on NEXCOM's 5G-ready network appliance.

The partnership with NEXCOM, which is headquartered in Taiwan with operations in China, Japan, US, UK and Italy, provides a further route-to-market for the Group's Edgility solution.

By bringing together BATM's software with NEXCOM's hardware, customers can benefit from simpler and streamlined deployment, management and orchestration of networked devices and applications, whilst being cost effective.

Purchasers of the NEXCOM appliance will contract directly with BATM if they choose to use Edgility.

Edgility is available pre-installed on NEXCOM's DTA 1164W uCPE, which provides full support for 5G and IoT connectivity.