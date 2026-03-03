Battalion Oil Corporation Registered Shs Aktie

Battalion Oil Corporation Registered Shs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PZMK / ISIN: US07134L1070

03.03.2026 16:27:48

Battalion Oil Shares Skyrocket 130% Over Plan To Raise About $15 Mln

(RTTNews) - Shares of Battalion Oil Corporation (BATL) are soaring about 130 percent on Tuesday morning trading following the announcement of an agreement to raise approximately $15 million at a price of $5.50 per share of common stock and or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof in the form of a prefunded warrant with a new fundamental institutional investor.

The company's shares are currently trading at $27.12 on the New York Stock Exchange American, up 130.13 percent. The stock opened at $24.76 and has climbed as high as $29.70 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $1.00 to $29.70.

Battalion expects to receive net proceeds of approximately $14.1 million from the offering, which is set to close on March 4, 2026.

Nachrichten zu Battalion Oil Corporation Registered Shs

Analysen zu Battalion Oil Corporation Registered Shs

Newssuche

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

