Batten Down the Hatches: 3 Stocks to Buy on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Banks are collapsing; stock prices are plunging. Yet, this is not the time to panic. As Warren Buffett so astutely noted when he said, "Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful," stock market drops are terrific buying opportunities. Picking the bottom is hard, if not impossible. But picking up great stocks at bargain-basement prices? That's just savvy.Here, three Fool.com contributors look at three stocks with excellent long-term prospects that investors should consider buying on the current dip.Continue reading