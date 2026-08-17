Battery Energy Storage Project Unlocks New Revenue Opportunities at Perlen Industrial Site



EQS-Media / 17.08.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST



10 MW / 20 MWh battery energy storage system expands the site's energy infrastructure

Initial focus on ancillary services, with future participation in day-ahead and intraday electricity markets

Joint project by BESS Perlen AG, wattss Group and ADS-TEC Energy, scheduled to enter operation by the end of 2026

Perlen, Switzerland / Nürtingen, Germany, August 17, 2026 – BESS Perlen AG, a joint venture between Perlen Industrieholding AG and the Valyou Investment Foundation, is investing in a 10 MW / 20 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) supplied by ADS-TEC Energy. The system will be installed at the Perlen Papier AG site, a subsidiary of Perlen Industrieholding AG. Swiss-based wattss Group is responsible for overall project management. Commissioning is planned for the end of 2026.

The project expands the site's energy infrastructure with a utility-scale battery energy storage system that enables electricity to be stored and monetized through participation in electricity markets. The initial focus will be on ancillary services, with participation in the day-ahead and intraday markets planned at a later stage.

"With the battery energy storage system we are consistently advancing our industrial site in Perlen into a modern energy hub and unlocking new sources of value creation. Energy becomes an additional economic asset for our operations," said Dr. Florian Geiger, CEO of Perlen Industrieholding AG and Perlen Papier AG.

BESS Perlen AG was established by Perlen Industrieholding AG and the Valyou Investment Foundation to invest in long-term energy storage infrastructure and to ensure its sustainable operation.

"This project demonstrates how institutional capital, attractive industrial locations and innovative energy technologies can create sustainable and attractive infrastructure assets," said Yonten Wagma, Managing Director of the Valyou Investment Foundation.

ADS-TEC Energy will supply the battery energy storage system, drawing on more than 15 years of experience in battery storage, power electronics and energy management systems.

"Battery energy storage creates economic flexibility. It enables companies to store electricity strategically, market it intelligently, and contribute to a more stable energy system. Our years of experience give us a clear understanding of what it takes to operate these systems successfully in an industrial environment," said Michael Rudloff, COO of ADS-TEC Energy.

wattss Group is responsible for the overall project management, covering project development, technical integration and market integration of the battery energy storage system.

"Projects like Perlen demonstrate the value created when industry and energy markets are connected. Success depends on integrating technology, financing and market participation from day one," said Marco Rüegg, CEO of wattss Group.

The Perlen project represents another step toward transforming industrial sites into active participants in modern electricity markets while creating new long-term revenue opportunities.

About Perlen Industrieholding AG

Perlen Industrieholding AG is a holding company domiciled in Perlen (Switzerland) whose business activities are centred on serving the Western European paper market with its well-established Perlen Papier AG paper products (www.perlen.ch) and on exploiting the further potential of its Perlen industrial site. The shares of Perlen Industrieholding AG (ticker symbol: PERL) are traded over-the-counter on two off-exchange platforms: the OTC-X platform of the Berner Kantonalbank and the LPZ-X platform of Bank Lienhardt & Partner. For further information visit https://www.perlen-industrieholding.ch.

About Valyou Investment Foundation

Valyou Investment Foundation invests in sustainable infrastructure and energy projects, generating long-term, stable returns for Swiss pension institutions while creating positive economic and societal impact.

About wattss

wattss Group develops, structures and delivers battery energy storage and energy infrastructure projects across Europe. The company supports projects from development and financing through operation and market integration.

About ADS-TEC Energy

With over 15 years of experience in lithium-ion technologies, ADS-TEC Energy develops and manufactures battery storage solutions and ultra-fast charging systems, including advanced energy management software. ADS-TEC Energy’s battery-buffered fast-charging technology enables electric vehicles to charge at ultra-high power levels even on weak grids, all within an exceptionally compact design.

Headquartered in Nürtingen, Baden-Württemberg, the company was nominated by the President of Germany for the German Future Prize and was inducted into the “Circle of Excellence” in 2022. The outstanding quality and performance of ADS-TEC Energy’s systems are the result of extensive investment in in-house development and high levels of vertical integration. With its advanced technology platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a trusted partner for automotive manufacturers, energy providers, and charging infrastructure operators worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.ads-tec-energy.com

Media Contact:

Katharina Decken

Marketing & Communications

Press.energy@ads-tec-energy.com