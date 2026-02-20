Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
20.02.2026 17:01:17
Battery Takes $124 Million Bet on Kodiak AI. Here's What Investors Should Know
On February 17, 2026, Battery Management Corp. disclosed a new position, acquiring 11,356,669 shares in Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK) for an estimated $124.01 million.According to a SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Battery Management Corp. established a new position in Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK), acquiring 11,356,669 shares. The quarter-end position value in Kodiak AI increased by $124.01 million due to the new purchase.Kodiak AI is a technology company specializing in AI-driven software for autonomous vehicle navigation across multiple environments. Its proprietary multi-sensor architecture supports robust solutions for trucking and industrial markets.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
