Battista Performance Tests Begin as Automobili Pininfarina Prepares to Present Future Design Vision at Monterey Car Week

CAMBIANO (TURIN), Italy, July 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Pininfarina Battista pure-electric hypercar continues development program with final wind tunnel tests and dynamic tests in advanced driving simulator facility

Development Driver Nick Heidfeld stunned by hypercar's blistering performance in simulator: "The acceleration of Battista is totally mind-blowing."

Battista makes its debut at The Quail during Monterey Car Week featuring evolved front end design

Automobili Pininfarina's future design vision to be unveiled at the House of Automobili Pininfarina near Pebble Beach

New images and film available here

As the Battista's wind tunnel and simulation development program picks up speed in Italy under the guidance of Development Driver Nick Heidfeld, Automobili Pininfarina has confirmed that the world's first pure-electric luxury hypercar will make its Monterey Car Week public debut at The Quail on 16 August 2019.

As part of a series of exclusive presentations at the House of Automobili Pininfarina near the Pebble Beach golf club during Monterey Car Week, guests of the Italian brand will hear from Design Director Luca Borgogno as he shares his vision for the brand's future design philosophy, entitled 'PURA'. Borgogno will be joined by Heidfeld and Rene Wollmann, Director Sports Cars who will share news highlights from the Battista's technical development program.

Borgogno and his team will also present an enhanced version of the Battista pure-electric hypercar featuring a refined front design to current and prospective clients, who are being personally invited to the company's private residence in Monterey.

Michael Perschke, Automobili Pininfarina CEO, said: "We enjoyed a successful first appearance at Pebble Beach last year with the Battista prototype, but for 2019 our dreams become reality.

This limited-edition masterpiece is the world's first pure-electric luxury hypercar and we look forward to presenting it in a lightly evolved form to our clients. We have great technical insights to share and I am certain our guests will be excited to see what is coming next from our great team of designers."

Wind tunnel and simulation dynamic tests underway in Italy

The Battista will be the most powerful car ever designed and built in Italy when deliveries begin at the end of next year. Rene Wollmann and Nick Heidfeld are working closely to tune the power, torque and vehicle dynamics program for Battista to ensure every drive will be as thrilling as its breathtaking design suggests.

Rene Wollmann said: "The aerodynamic performance we witnessed with Battista in the Pininfarina wind tunnel was almost identical to our expectations following CFD modelling. Fine tuning the aero package using CFD, wind tunnel and dynamic simulation means we can confidently predict a significant increase in the potential range of Battista versus our original prediction of 450 kms on a single charge. This is fantastic news for future Battista owners."

Heidfeld's reputation as one of motor racing's most respected drivers for providing detailed and accurate feedback to race team engineers combines with Wollmann's experience in leading the development of the Mercedes-AMG Project One. Their combined expertise will ensure Automobili Pininfarina's vision for the Battista to be an eminently useable hypercar is realized.

Harnessing the expertise developed during two decades of racing and developing Formula 1 and Formula E-winning cars, Heidfeld's time in the simulator has been focused on assessing and defining the driving experience offered by 1,900 hp and 1,696 lb-ft of torque, working closely with Automobili Pininfarina engineers via the hyper-realistic simulator to fine-tune aerodynamics, minimize drag and maximize cooling.

Nick Heidfeld said: "Driving an early version of Battista in the simulator was an amazing experience. The preparation, set-up and execution of the first runs of a brand-new hyper car with unprecedented levels of performance were excellent; comparable to any first simulation sessions I ran in my motorsport career. Most impressive was how well the car handled. But of course, as I expected, the sheer acceleration is totally mind-blowing and incomparable with any car I have experienced, from road or track."

Automobili Pininfarina has confirmed 50 Battistas are currently allocated to North American clients

via six luxury car retailers who have partnered with Automobili Pininfarina in Los Angeles (O'Gara Coach Co. LLC), Miami (The Collection LLC), New York (Miller Motorcars), San Francisco (Price Simms Auto Group), Toronto (Pfaff Automotive Partners) and Vancouver (Weissach). Potential customers are invited to apply to own a Battista now using an online service within the company's website: www.automobilipininfarina.com/viewing

For more information and for the media kit, please visit:

www.automobili-pininfarina.com/media-zone

Editor's notes

Automobili Pininfarina is based in operational headquarters in Munich, Germany, with a team of experienced automotive executives from luxury and premium car brands. Designed, developed and produced in Germany and Italy, all models will be sold and serviced in all major global markets under the brand name Pininfarina. The new company aims to be the most sustainable luxury car brand in the world.

The company is a 100 per cent Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd investment and has been named Automobili Pininfarina following the signing of a trademark license agreement between Pininfarina S.p.A. and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Pininfarina S.p.A. will take an influential role in supporting design and production capacities based on their unique almost 90-year experience of producing many of the world's most iconic cars.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra & Mahindra, Paolo Pininfarina, Chairman of Pininfarina S.p.A., and Dr. Pawan Goenka, Chairman, Mahindra Racing, launched the new car brand with Michael Perschke, CEO Automobili Pininfarina at the Rome Formula E race on 13th April 2018. Mahindra has quickly built up experience of cutting-edge 'race-to-road' sustainable high-performance technological innovation having competed in every Formula E race since the world's most innovative motor racing series began in 2013.

Automobili Pininfarina will combine this 'in-house' expertise in partnership with some of the world's leading automotive design and engineering suppliers to support its aggressive targets for performance and market launch in late 2020.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/946072/Automobili_Pininfarina.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/946073/Automobili_Pininfarina.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/946074/Automobili_Pininfarina.jpg

PRESS CONTACTS

Dan Connell – Chief Brand Officer

Luca Rubino – Head of Digital Communications (M) +49 (0) 16055 30318

(M) +49 (0) 17841 16025 Email: d.connell@automobili-pininfarina.com

Email: l.rubino@automobili-pininfarina.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/battista-performance-tests-begin-as-automobili-pininfarina-prepares-to-present-future-design-vision-at-monterey-car-week-300883767.html

SOURCE Automobili Pininfarina