Battle North Obtains Final Order of the Court Approving Arrangement with Evolution Mining

TORONTO, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Battle North Gold Corporation (TSX: BNAU) (OTCQX: BNAUF) ("Battle North" or the "Company") today announced that it has obtained a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), pursuant to which Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN), through its wholly-owned subsidiary Evolution Mining (Canada Holdings) Limited, has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Battle North at a price of C$2.65 per common share in cash (the "Arrangement").

All of the conditions to the completion of the Arrangement have now been satisfied or waived, excluding any conditions that, by their terms, cannot be satisfied or waived until the effective date of the Arrangement. Completion of the Arrangement is expected to occur on May 19, 2021.

About Battle North Gold Corporation

Battle North is developing the Bateman Gold Project to become the next gold producer in the renowned Red Lake Gold District in Ontario, Canada and controls the second largest exploration ground in the district. Battle North also owns a large gold exploration land package on the Long Canyon gold trend near the Nevada-Utah border in the United States. Battle North's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BNAU) and the OTCQX markets (BNAUF). For more information, please visit our website at www.battlenorthgold.com .

About Evolution Mining Limited

Evolution is a leading, growth-focused Australian gold miner. Evolution operates five wholly-owned mines – Cowal in New South Wales, Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland, Mungari in Western Australia, and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada. In addition, Evolution holds an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper gold mine in Queensland.

BATTLE NORTH GOLD CORPORATION

George Ogilvie, P.Eng.

President, CEO, and Director

Cautionary Statement regarding Forward-Looking Statements

