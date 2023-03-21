|
21.03.2023 10:06:00
Battle of Dividend Stocks: Microsoft vs. Apple
Recently, investors have likely appreciated their dividend stocks more than usual. With the S&P 500 down more than 11% over the past year, many investors' portfolios have taken a hit. While it's never enjoyable to watch the prices of your stocks decline, there's one thing that probably didn't take a hit in investors' portfolios during this period: their income from high-quality dividend stocks. Not only do most top dividend-paying companies continue paying dividends through tough times, but many of them reward shareholders with increases to their payouts every year -- rain or shine.Two tech stocks that have raised their dividend over the last year are Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). For investors who are looking to add income to their portfolios, both of these stocks are great ideas for consideration. But which tech giant looks like a better investment today? Let's take a look at both to find out.Software company Microsoft, announced its most recent dividend increase last September. Microsoft's board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.68, 10% higher than its previous payout. On an annual basis, this quarterly dividend amounts to $2.72, giving Microsoft a dividend yield of about 1% based on the stock's price at the time of this writing.Continue reading
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|147,56
|0,37%
|Microsoft Corp.
|252,50
|-0,57%
