First Solar Aktie
WKN DE: A0LEKM / ISIN: US3364331070
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15.03.2026 13:21:00
Battle Royale: GE Vernova vs. First Solar. Only One Can Make You Rich.
In a battle between two clean energy giants, which stock is better for long-term investors right now: GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) or First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR)?GE Vernova had an excellent 2025, led by $59.3 billion in orders, $38.1 billion in revenue, and $31.2 billion in backlog growth. Artificial intelligence (AI) and industrial electrification are the main reasons behind the company's surge, and that doesn't seem to be slowing down. For 2026, GE Vernova raised its guidance, now anticipating revenue of $44 billion to $45 billion led by its power and electrification divisions. The only thing holding GE Vernova back is its lagging wind business. Wind is expected to lose revenue again in 2026 and experience $400 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) losses. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu First Solar Inc
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25.02.26
|First Solar shares slide as tariff and demand woes bite (Financial Times)
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25.02.26
|First Solar shares slide as tariff and demand woes bite (Financial Times)
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25.02.26
|First Solar shares slide as tariff and demand woes bite (Financial Times)
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23.02.26
|Ausblick: First Solar gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
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09.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: First Solar informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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29.10.25
|Ausblick: First Solar mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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15.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: First Solar stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)