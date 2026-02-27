Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWU / ISIN: KYG651631007
|
27.02.2026 17:30:00
Battle Royale: Joby Aviation vs. Boeing. Only One Can Make You Rich.
While the market is focused on the race for Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification between Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) and Archer Aviation, the real long-term battle could be between Joby and Boeing's (NYSE: BA) electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) subsidiary, Wisk.The difference between Wisk, Joby, and Archer is that the latter is focused on becoming an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) selling to third-party companies, while Wisk and Joby aim to be vertically integrated transportation companies, manufacturing, owning, and operating their own air taxis.Image source: Joby Aviation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
