Aviation Holdings Group Aktie
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23.04.2026 09:05:00
Battle Royale: Joby Aviation vs. Boeing. Only One Can Make You Rich.
The electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) field is crowded. While most of the attention is focused on Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) and Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR), as they are likely to be the first to receive Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification, there are plenty of other eVTOLs in development, not least the U.K.'s Vertical Aerospace, Embraer's Eve Air Mobility, and Boeing's (NYSE: BA) Wisk. The fascinating thing about these companies is that they all have different business models, but the most interesting comparison is between Joby and Boeing. The major split in eVTOL business models is between the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and the integrated transportation-as-a-service (TaaS) approach. Vertical, Archer, and Eve are following the OEM approach, while Joby and Wisk are taking the TaaS route.The OEM approach has the advantage of allowing Vertical and Archer to lean on established aerospace suppliers for components (Wisk and Eve benefit from Boeing's and Embraer's extensive supply chain relationships), which, in theory, should reduce risk and put them ahead in the certification race.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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