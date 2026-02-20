Nebius Aktie
WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522
20.02.2026 15:21:00
Battle Royale: Nebius vs. UiPath. Only One Can Make You Rich.
There's been more than enough talk about the wealth created by the mega-cap superstars in the tech industry over the last few years. There are other smaller companies that investors should note, which could also make them rich. Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS) and UiPath (NYSE: PATH) are two that deserve a closer look. In a battle of these up-and-coming businesses, which should we choose? Let's dive in deeper.Nebius builds vertically integrated AI infrastructure for businesses. The company's cloud capacity is powered by Nvidia's hardware. Nebius is a fast-scaling company in high demand. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
