Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
30.10.2023 22:43:00

Bauer Hockey Calls for Increased, Urgent Collaboration following Death of Hockey Pro Adam Johnson

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bauer Hockey released the following statement from Ed Kinnaly, CEO, in loving memory of Adam Johnson:

Bauer Hockey calls for collaboration across hockey industry for increased awareness and a mandate for cut-resistant neck protection.

"Along with the larger hockey community, we mourn Adam's tragic passing. We believe now is the time for the hockey community to collectively come together to take meaningful action in an urgent manner.

"We are committed to taking action in three areas with other leaders within the industry, including:

  • Increase efforts to elevate product awareness and educate parents and players at all levels on the importance of wearing cut-resistant protection.
  • Work with our elite athletes (women and men) to gain feedback to inform product designs that meet the needs of all players to ensure full adoption.
  • Collaborate with equipment manufacturers, governing bodies (e.g., Hockey Canada, USA Hockey), certification organizations, as well as leagues from youth to professional to mandate neck protection and develop new guidelines to ensure the mandate is enforced. 

    • "At Bauer, our mission is to serve and protect every player at every level. We will pursue every option to ensure the game is as safe as possible for all."

    CONTACT:
    media@bauer.com

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bauer-hockey-calls-for-increased-urgent-collaboration-following-death-of-hockey-pro-adam-johnson-301971987.html

    SOURCE Bauer

    Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
    Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
    Jetzt informieren!

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
    Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

    Newssuche

    GO

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    Positiver Auftakt einer ereignisreichen Handelswoche: ATX schließt weit im Plus -- DAX letztlich etwas fester -- Dow Jones geht höher aus dem Handel -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Sitzung uneins
    Der heimische Markt begann die Handelswoche mit Gewinnen. Auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte am Montag im Plus. Die US-Märkte legten am Montag zu. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich am Montag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

    Nachrichten

    pagehit
    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen