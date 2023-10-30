|
30.10.2023 22:43:00
Bauer Hockey Calls for Increased, Urgent Collaboration following Death of Hockey Pro Adam Johnson
TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bauer Hockey released the following statement from Ed Kinnaly, CEO, in loving memory of Adam Johnson:
"Along with the larger hockey community, we mourn Adam's tragic passing. We believe now is the time for the hockey community to collectively come together to take meaningful action in an urgent manner.
"We are committed to taking action in three areas with other leaders within the industry, including:
"At Bauer, our mission is to serve and protect every player at every level. We will pursue every option to ensure the game is as safe as possible for all."
CONTACT:
media@bauer.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bauer-hockey-calls-for-increased-urgent-collaboration-following-death-of-hockey-pro-adam-johnson-301971987.html
SOURCE Bauer
