Bausch + Lomb Announces Presentation of Scientific Data and Analyses Evaluating Biotrue® Hydration Plus Multi-Purpose Solution at American Academy of Optometry Annual Meeting

Four Poster Presentations Will Include Research on Company's Latest Solution That Provides More Moisture on Lenses for Patients1



Bausch + Lomb Will Also Sponsor Nine Educational Events

VAUGHAN, Ontario, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO) ("Bausch + Lomb"), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, today announced that four scientific poster presentations will feature research evaluating Biotrue Hydration Plus Multi-Purpose Solution during the annual meeting of the American Academy of Optometry (AAO), which will take place in San Diego from Oct. 26-29, 2022.

Additionally, Bausch + Lomb will sponsor nine educational events that will include discussion of: Biotrue Hydration Plus; the Bi-Elevation™ technique using Bausch + Lomb's Zenlens® scleral lenses; Revive™ custom soft contact lenses; the National Eye Institute's (NEI) 10-Year Follow-on Study Results of the Age-Related Eye Disease Study 2 (AREDS2); several of the company's pharmaceutical products; and dry eye disease (DED), one of the most common ocular surface disorders that affects approximately 18 million Americans1,2.

"Bausch + Lomb is committed to conducting research that further demonstrates the clinical benefits of our current portfolio, including our Biotrue Hydration Plus Multi-Purpose Solution, which provides more moisture on lenses for 12 hours – up to a full day of wear – compared to our original Biotrue solution3," said Joseph C. Papa, CEO, Bausch + Lomb. "We look forward to connecting with eye care professionals at the AAO meeting to present these data and host a number of educational programs that are designed to help meet the needs of our customers and, ultimately, their patients."

The complete list of scientific poster presentations, as well as details for the sponsored education events is as follows:

Poster Presentations

"Disinfection Efficacy of Biotrue Hydration Plus Multi-Purpose Solution Against Clinical Strains of Acanthamoeba." Wheeler et al.

Wheeler et al. "Evaluation of a Novel Multi-Purpose Solution for Comfort, Vision, Cleanliness and Overall Impression Over 3 Months of Use." Shahidi et al.

Shahidi et al. " Evaluation of Antimicrobial Efficacy of a New Multi-Purpose Solution Challenged Against Bacteria Associated With Corneal Infiltrative Events ." Corwin-Buell et al.

Corwin-Buell et al. "Retention of Hyaluronan on Hydrogel and Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lenses." Scheuer et al.

Featured Education Events

Wednesday, Oct. 26

"Practice Pearls & Innovations"

12:00-12:55 p.m. PT at San Diego Convention Center (Aqua Salon C, 111 West Harbor Dr., San Diego )

Mile Brujic , O.D., Ben Gaddie , O.D., and Gina Wesley , O.D., will share practical patient cases using products from across the Bausch + Lomb consumer, vision care and pharmaceutical portfolios.



"A Presentation on LOTEMAX ® SM (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic gel), 0.38% and VYZULTA ® (latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution), 0.024%"

7:00 p.m. PT at Eddie V's Prime Seafood (789 West Harbor Dr., Suite 158, San Diego )

James Deom , O.D., and J. James Thimons , O.D., will discuss the clinical attributes of these two products, as well as their perspective on using them in practice. U.S. health care providers can register for the event here.



"Innovations in Inflammation and IOP Control"

8:00-8:45 a.m. PT at Hilton San Diego Bayfront (Aqua Salon C, 1 Park Blvd., San Diego )

Program chairs, Mile Brujic , O.D., and Michael Chaglasian , O.D., will review the science and clinical studies behind VYZULTA ® (latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solutions), 0.024% and LOTEMAX ® SM (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic gel) 0.38%, as well as their professional perspective on both products.



"Demystifying Bi-Elevation: Addressing Scleral Alignment with Zenlens Scleral Lenses"

10:15-10:45 a.m. PT at San Diego Convention Center (Vision Theater, 111 West Harbor Dr., San Diego )

Jason Jedlicka , O.D., and Brooke Messer , O.D., will discuss the science and technology behind the Bi-Elevation technique from Bausch + Lomb's Zenlens scleral lenses, which allows eye care practitioners to make uniform scleral lens landings.



"A Solution for an Old Problem: Biotrue Hydration Plus Multi-Purpose Solution"

11:00-11:30 a.m. PT at San Diego Convention Center (Vision Theater, 111 West Harbor Dr., San Diego )

Join Mile Brujic , O.D., as he discusses Bausch + Lomb's latest contact lens solution, Biotrue Hydration Plus, which has been clinically shown to provide a positive patient experience in the all day comfort of contact lenses for patients.



"The Latest AREDS2 10-Year Follow-on Study Results"

1:15-1:45 p.m. PT at San Diego Convention Center (Vision Theater, 111 West Harbor Dr., San Diego )

During this session, Jeffry Gerson , O.D., will discuss the NEI's 10-Year Follow-on Study Results of the AREDS2 and what the data means for eye care professionals and their patients who have moderate to advance Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD).



"Revive & Thrive: A Soft Contact Lens Solution for Your High Prescription Patients"

2:00-2:30 p.m. PT at San Diego Convention Center (Vision Theater, 111 West Harbor Dr., San Diego )

Join Brooke Messer, O.D., and Susan Resnick, O.D., as they discuss a new customizable lens family that goes beyond standard lens parameters to deliver visual outcomes driven by precise, tailored treatment to meet unique patient needs.



"Eyeing Up Evaporation Getting at the Heart of Dry Eye Disease"

7:00 p.m. PT at Roy's Restaurant (333 West Harbor Dr., San Diego )

Mile Brujic , O.D., and Leslie O'Dell , O.D., will lead an informative presentation on DED. U.S. health care providers can register for the event here.



"Eyeing Up Evaporation: Getting at the Heart of Dry Eye Disease" 8: 00-8:45 a.m. PT at Hilton San Diego Bayfront (Aqua Salon C, 1 Park Blvd., San Diego )

Paul Karpecki, O.D., will lead a discussion on the etiology and key drivers of DED, as well as how evaporation plays a significant role in DED.

Important Safety Information for LOTEMAX SM

INDICATION

LOTEMAX SM (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic gel) 0.38% is a corticosteroid indicated for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

LOTEMAX SM, as with other ophthalmic corticosteroids, is contraindicated in most viral diseases of the cornea and conjunctiva including epithelial herpes simplex keratitis (dendritic keratitis), vaccinia, and varicella, and also in mycobacterial infection of the eye and fungal diseases of ocular structures.

Prolonged use of corticosteroids may result in glaucoma with damage to the optic nerve, defects in visual acuity and fields of vision. Steroids should be used with caution in the presence of glaucoma. If LOTEMAX SM is used for 10 days or longer, IOP should be monitored.

Use of corticosteroids may result in posterior subcapsular cataract formation.

The use of steroids after cataract surgery may delay healing and increase the incidence of bleb formation. In those with diseases causing thinning of the cornea or sclera, perforations have been known to occur with the use of topical steroids. The initial prescription and renewal of the medication order should be made by a physician only after examination of the patient with the aid of magnification such as slit lamp biomicroscopy and, where appropriate, fluorescein staining.

Prolonged use of corticosteroids may suppress the host response and thus increase the hazard of secondary ocular infections. In acute purulent conditions, steroids may mask infection or enhance existing infections.

Employment of a corticosteroid medication in the treatment of patients with a history of herpes simplex requires great caution. Use of ocular steroids may prolong the course and may exacerbate the severity of many viral infections of the eye (including herpes simplex).

Fungal infections of the cornea are particularly prone to develop coincidentally with long-term local steroid application. Fungus invasion must be considered in any persistent corneal ulceration where a steroid has been used or is in use. Fungal cultures should be taken when appropriate.

Contact lenses should not be worn when the eyes are inflamed.

There were no treatment-emergent adverse drug reactions that occurred in more than 1% of subjects in the three times daily group compared to vehicle.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.



Click here for full Prescribing Information for LOTEMAX SM.

Important Safety Information for VYZULTA

INDICATION

VYZULTA (latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution), 0.024% is indicated for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Increased pigmentation of the iris and periorbital tissue (eyelid) can occur. Iris pigmentation is likely to be permanent

Gradual changes to eyelashes, including increased length, increased thickness, and number of eyelashes, may occur. These changes are usually reversible upon treatment discontinuation

Use with caution in patients with a history of intraocular inflammation (iritis/uveitis). VYZULTA should generally not be used in patients with active intraocular inflammation

Macular edema, including cystoid macular edema, has been reported during treatment with prostaglandin analogs. Use with caution in aphakic patients, in pseudophakic patients with a torn posterior lens capsule, or in patients with known risk factors for macular edema

There have been reports of bacterial keratitis associated with the use of multiple-dose containers of topical ophthalmic products that were inadvertently contaminated by patients

Contact lenses should be removed prior to the administration of VYZULTA and may be reinserted 15 minutes after administration

Most common ocular adverse reactions with incidence ≥2% are conjunctival hyperemia (6%), eye irritation (4%), eye pain (3%), and instillation site pain (2%)

Please click here for full Prescribing Information.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

About Biotrue Hydration Plus Multi-Purpose Solution

Biotrue Hydration Plus Multi-Purpose Solution contains a combination of ingredients inspired by the Tear Film and Ocular Surface Society's DEWS II report. The ingredients include potassium, an electrolyte, which is found naturally in tears and plays an important role in ocular surface homeostasis, as well as an antioxidant, which protects hyaluronan (HA) against free radicals and also helps maintain ocular surface homeostasis. The solution also contains 25% more4 HA, a moisturizer found naturally in tears, to help keep more moisture3 on contact lenses. For more information, visit www.biotrue.com.

About Zenlens Scleral Lenses and Revive Custom Contact Lenses

Please see www.bauschsvp.com for important safety information for gas permeable and customizable contact lenses.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb is dedicated to protecting and enhancing the gift of sight for millions of people around the world – from the moment of birth through every phase of life. Its comprehensive portfolio of more than 400 products includes contact lenses, lens care products, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products and ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Founded in 1853, Bausch + Lomb has a significant global research and development, manufacturing and commercial footprint with more than 12,000 employees and a presence in nearly 100 countries. Bausch + Lomb is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario with corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bausch.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in Bausch + Lomb's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. They also include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties caused by or relating to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, and the fear of that pandemic and its potential effects, the severity, duration and future impact of which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, and which may have a material adverse impact on Bausch + Lomb, including but not limited to its project development timelines, launches and costs (which may increase). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch + Lomb undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

