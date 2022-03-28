|
28.03.2022 13:35:41
Bausch + Lomb, Clearside Biomedical Launch XIPERE For Macular Edema Associated With Uveitis In U.S.
(RTTNews) - Bausch + Lomb, the eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC, BHC.TO), and Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (CLSD) announced Monday the U.S. commercial launch of XIPERE (triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension).
In the pre-market activity on Nasdaq, Clearside shares were gaining around 13.1 percent to trade at $2.67.
XIPERE is the first and only therapy approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for suprachoroidal use for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, a form of eye inflammation.
Macular edema is the buildup of fluid in the macula, which causes retinal swelling and distorted vision, and if left untreated, may lead to permanent vision loss.
XIPERE is approved for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis via suprachoroidal administration using the proprietary SCS Microinjector developed by Clearside.
Joseph Papa, chairman and CEO, Bausch Health, said, "Throughout the past several months, we have been training eye care professionals all over the country on how to properly administer XIPERE® using its unique suprachoroidal injection method, which enables targeted delivery and compartmentalization of the medication."
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Bausch Health
|20,14
|-1,66%
|Clearside Biomedical Inc
|2,35
|11,93%
