28.03.2022 13:35:41

Bausch + Lomb, Clearside Biomedical Launch XIPERE For Macular Edema Associated With Uveitis In U.S.

(RTTNews) - Bausch + Lomb, the eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC, BHC.TO), and Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (CLSD) announced Monday the U.S. commercial launch of XIPERE (triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension).

In the pre-market activity on Nasdaq, Clearside shares were gaining around 13.1 percent to trade at $2.67.

XIPERE is the first and only therapy approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for suprachoroidal use for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, a form of eye inflammation.

Macular edema is the buildup of fluid in the macula, which causes retinal swelling and distorted vision, and if left untreated, may lead to permanent vision loss.

XIPERE is approved for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis via suprachoroidal administration using the proprietary SCS Microinjector developed by Clearside.

Joseph Papa, chairman and CEO, Bausch Health, said, "Throughout the past several months, we have been training eye care professionals all over the country on how to properly administer XIPERE® using its unique suprachoroidal injection method, which enables targeted delivery and compartmentalization of the medication."

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Clearside Biomedical Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Clearside Biomedical Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Bausch Health 20,14 -1,66% Bausch Health
Clearside Biomedical Inc 2,35 11,93% Clearside Biomedical Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ukraine-Krieg und Ölpreise im Fokus: US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- ATX schließt knapp im Minus -- DAX schlussendlich mit Zugewinnen -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zum Wochenstart schlussendlich leicht negativ. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt beendete den Handelstag im Plus. An den US-Börsen ging es zum Wochenstart aufwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich zu Beginn der Woche in verschiedene Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen