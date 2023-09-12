Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
12.09.2023 13:23:32

Bausch + Lomb Launches MIEBO To Treat Dry Eye Disease

(RTTNews) - Eye health company Bausch + Lomb Corp. (BLCO) announced Tuesday the U.S. commercial launch of MIEBO (perfluorohexyloctane ophthalmic solution) for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease or DED.

MIEBO is the first and only prescription eye drop approved for DED that directly targets tear evaporation.

DED affects more than 38 million Americans, with around nine in 10 experiencing evaporative dry eye. MIEBO is a single ingredient, water-, preservative- and steroid-free prescription eye drop, to address the signs and symptoms of DED by reducing tear evaporation at the ocular surface.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved MIEBO in May 2023, based on consistent results from two pivotal phase 3 trials.

Andrew Stewart, president, Global Pharmaceuticals and International Consumer, Bausch + Lomb, said, "More and more Americans are suffering from dry eye disease, due in large part to today's multi-screen lifestyles. With MIEBO, eye care professionals now have a prescription eye drop that directly addresses tear evaporation, the leading cause of dry eye disease."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Bausch + Lomb Corporation Registered Shs Reg Smehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Bausch + Lomb Corporation Registered Shs Reg Smehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Bausch + Lomb Corporation Registered Shs Reg S 16,40 2,50% Bausch + Lomb Corporation Registered Shs Reg S

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fehlende Impulse: US-Börsen zum Handelsende uneins -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag wechselhaft. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt rutschte in die Verlustzone. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Dienstag uneinheitlich. Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen