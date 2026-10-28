Bausch + Lomb Swings To Profit In Q3, Lifts FY26 Guidance; Pre-market Shares Up

(RTTNews) - Bausch + Lomb Corp. (BLCO), a global eye health company, on Wednesday announced a return to profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, as revenue increased across all three business segments. The company also raised its full-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance.

Following the announcements, in pre-market hours, the shares were trading 2.10 percent higher at $18.0 on the New York Stock Exchange. Looking ahead, Bausch + Lomb now expects revenue guidance in the range of $5.45 billion-$5.55 billion, up from its previous range of $5.44 billion-$5.54 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA guidance, excluding acquired in-process research and development, is expected in the range of $1.09 billion-$1.14 billion, from the previous range of $1.025 billion-$1.075 billion.

For the third quarter of fiscal 2026, net income attributable to Bausch + Lomb was $32 million or $0.09 per share, compared with a net loss of $28 million or $0.08 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted net income increased to $123 million or $0.34 per share from $66 million or $0.18 per share a year earlier.

Operating income increased to $155 million from $95 million a year earlier, primarily driven by revenue growth and operating efficiencies.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to $325 million from $243 million in the prior-year quarter.

Revenue increased 7 percent to $1.38 billion from $1.28 billion in the prior-year quarter. On a constant-currency basis, revenue grew 8 percent.

Revenue in the Vision Care segment rose 5 percent to $774 million, while Surgical revenue increased 9 percent to $234 million. Pharmaceuticals revenue grew 11 percent to $367 million.

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