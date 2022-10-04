Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
04.10.2022 13:00:00

Bausch + Lomb Will Release Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 2

VAUGHAN, ON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO) ("Bausch + Lomb"), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, will release its third-quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Bausch + Lomb will host a conference call and live web cast at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide a business update. All materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Bausch + Lomb website prior to the start of the call.

Conference Call Details

Date:

Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022



Time:

8:00 a.m. ET



Webcast:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2883/46606



Participant Event Dial-in: 

+1 (888) 506-0062 (North America)

+1 (973) 528-0011 (International)



Participant Access Code:

918898



Replay Dial-in:

+1 (877) 481-4010 (North America)

+1 (919) 882-2331 (International)



Replay Passcode:

46606 (replay available until Nov. 16, 2022)  

 

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb is dedicated to protecting and enhancing the gift of sight for millions of people around the world – from the moment of birth through every phase of life. Its comprehensive portfolio of more than 400 products includes contact lenses, lens care products, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products and ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Founded in 1853, Bausch + Lomb has a significant global research and development, manufacturing and commercial footprint with more than 12,000 employees and a presence in nearly 100 countries. Bausch + Lomb is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario with corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bausch.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

© 2022 Bausch & Lomb Incorporated or its affiliates.

Investor Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Arthur Shannon   

Lainie Keller

Arthur.shannon@bausch.com

lainie.keller@bausch.com       


(908) 927-1198

Allison Ryan


allison.ryan@bausch.com

Kristy Marks                  

(877) 354-3705 (toll free) 

kristy.marks@bausch.com

(908) 927-0735     

(908) 927-0683

 

