Bausch + Lomb's ONE by ONE and Biotrue® Eye Care Recycling Programs Win Gold for Most Environmentally Friendly Service of the Year from Best in Biz Awards

VAUGHAN, ON, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO) ("Bausch + Lomb"), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, today announced its first-of-its-kind ONE by ONE and Biotrue Eye Care Recycling programs have been named a gold winner in the Most Environmentally Friendly Service of the Year category by the 2022 Best in Biz Awards.

"For the past two years, our ONE by ONE contact lens recycling program has received gold for 'Most Environmentally Friendly Service of the Year' from the Best in Biz Awards. It brings us great pride to be recognized once again with this honor, but now with the addition of our Biotrue Eye Care Recycling program, which launched late last year," said Joe Gordon, president, Global Consumer, Surgical and Vision Care, Bausch + Lomb. "Together these programs continue to make incredible progress in helping to remove the 'forgotten waste stream' of used lens, eye care and lens care materials – nearly 60 million units to date – from our environment. We remain steadfast in our commitment to do all we can to help make a difference for our world through these programs and our other Environmental, Social and Governance initiatives."

Used contact lens, eye care and lens care materials are not typically processed in standard recycling facilities due to their small size and the type of plastic used to manufacture them. As a result, they can end up in landfills or waterways and contribute to plastic pollution. Bausch + Lomb's recycling programs make it possible to properly recycle used lens, eye care and lens care items, which can be used to help create a variety of post-consumer products.

To learn more about the ONE by ONE Recycling program, visit www.BauschRecycles.com. To learn more about the Biotrue® Eye Care Recycling program, visit https://www.terracycle.com/en-US/brigades/biotrue.

About the Biotrue® Eye Care Recycling Program

The Bausch + Lomb Biotrue® Eye Care Recycling program is the first and only eye care recycling program in the United States. This program allows consumers who participate to properly recycle all brands of their eye drop single dose units, lens cases and lens solution caps*, as well as Biotrue® Hydration Boost lubricant eye drops multi-dose bottles. Once consumers collect these items, they can be mailed to TerraCycle using a pre-paid shipping label. When the waste arrives at the TerraCycle facility, it is cleaned and melted into hard plastic pellets that can be used to make new recycled products.

About the ONE by ONE Recycling Program

The Bausch + Lomb ONE by ONE Recycling program is the first and only sponsored contact lens recycling program in the United States. This award-winning program collects used contact lenses, top foil and opened plastic blister packs from any brand and is available to contact lens wearers and eye care professionals. More than 7,000 eye care practices are registered as official recycling centers of the program. To participate, contact lens wearers can bring their used contact lenses and packaging to one of these practices, which collects the used lens materials in a custom recycling bin provided by Bausch + Lomb. Once the bin is filled, the optometry practice ships the materials to TerraCycle for proper recycling using a Bausch + Lomb pre-paid shipping label.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb is dedicated to protecting and enhancing the gift of sight for millions of people around the world – from the moment of birth through every phase of life. Its comprehensive portfolio of more than 400 products includes contact lenses, lens care products, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products and ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Founded in 1853, Bausch + Lomb has a significant global research and development, manufacturing and commercial footprint with more than 12,000 employees and a presence in nearly 100 countries. Bausch + Lomb is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario with corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bausch.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

