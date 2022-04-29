|
29.04.2022 13:00:00
Bausch Health Companies Inc. Will Release First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results On May 10
LAVAL, QC, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health") will release its first-quarter financial results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Bausch Health will host a conference call and live web cast at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide a business update. All materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Bausch Health website prior to the start of the call.
Date:
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Time:
8:00 a.m. ET
Webcast:
Participant Event Dial-in:
+1 (888) 317-6003 (United States)
+1 (412) 317-6061 (International)
+1 (866) 284-3684 (Canada)
Participant Passcode:
7057450
Replay Dial-in:
+1 (877) 344-7529 (United States)
+1 (412) 317-0088 (International)
+1 (855) 669-9658 (Canada)
Replay Passcode:
9348170 (replay available until May 17, 2022)
About Bausch Health
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Investor Contact:
Media Contact:
Arthur Shannon
Lainie Keller
(514) 856-3855
(908) 927-1198
(877) 281-6642 (toll free)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bausch-health-companies-inc-will-release-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-may-10-301536015.html
SOURCE Bausch Health Companies Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Bausch Healthmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Bausch Healthmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Bausch Health
|18,31
|-9,33%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison im Fokus: ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Gewinnmitnahmen an US-Börsen -- Asiatische Börsen schließen fester - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag sehr fest. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.